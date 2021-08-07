Hellenic League club Wellington call it a day

WELLINGTON have quit the Hellenic League on the eve of the new season, citing insufficient numbers of available local players to compete at their level.

The village side will now play in the Herefordshire County Premier Division at Step 7.

A club statement said: “It is a time in our journey where we need to reassess what and where we are going and the decision has been made that we could not go any further with the current squad we had in Hellenic Division One West.

“We have now withdrawn from that league having tasted and enjoyed their football.

“The club is in a good, solid place and we are financially very secure with an enviable ground

“We will still be competitive and still be difficult to beat. We are looking forward to our next challenge.”