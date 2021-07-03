Hereford Pegasus promote Mick Panniers to new role

HEREFORD Pegasus have promoted joint boss Mick Panniers to director of football.

Pannier spent four years as part of the management team at the Hellenic Division One West outfit.

A club statement said: “His wealth of experience at youth and senior level will be invaluable in supporting the clubs 25 teams.”

Panniers said that he wanted to oversee the senior and youth football sides together and provided a bridge link between the coaches and the Old School Lane club’s board.

He has also vowed to spend more time with his family.