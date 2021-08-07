Sporting Khalsa 4-1 Coventry Phoenix: Super Josh is treble tops!

By Dave Lawrence

SPORTING KHALSA 4

McKenzie 43, 59, 78, Gosling 65

COVENTRY SPHINX 3

Bryson 52, Harkin 88, Woodward 90+3 (pen)

HAT-TRICK HERO: Josh McKenzie prods home from close range to put Khalsa 4-1 ahead

PICTURE: Garry Griffiths

EVERGREEN striker Josh McKenzie rolled back the years to bag a hat-trick and fire Sporting Khalsa into the next round of the FA Cup.

The 38-year-old broke the deadlock just before the interval and struck twice more in the second half with former Bristol Rovers midfielder Jake Gosling also on target before the United Counties League visitors staged a late...