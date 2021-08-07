West Didsbury & Chorlton 1-3 Avro: King Louis gives Avro unrivalled FA Cup cheer

By Alex Thrower

WEST DIDSBURY 1

AVRO 3

A HAT-TRICK from Louis Potts helped impressive Avro to victory over West Didsbury & Chorlton and secured their place in the Preliminary Round for the first time.

Despite a bright second half from the Step 6 North west Counties League hosts, it was the Step 5 visitors from across Greater Manchester who picked up a convincing victory.

In torrid conditions at Brookburn Road, Avro started on the front foot and were rewarded in the ninth minute with a cross finding its way to Potts who was able to volley home, via a slight deflection, from eight yard...