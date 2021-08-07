Hereford Lads Club 0-0 Haughmond: Lads tour goes on for a replay date

By Ben Goddard

HEREFORD LADS CLUB 0

HAUGHMOND 0

HEREFORD Lads Club remain in the hat for the preliminary round of the FA Cup after playing out a goalless draw with Haughmond.

Competing in the competition for the first time the Hereford-based side welcomed a crowd of over 300 people to the Herefordshire County Ground for the historic tie.

The Hellenic League Premier Division hosts looked to start quickly and Adam Newbury scuffed an effort wide inside the opening 10 minutes.

Shrewsbury-based Haughmond came back into the tie and goalkeeper Steven Bell was forced into action while another eff...