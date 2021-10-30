Talk about some FA Butter-Cup romance at Yate Town

Yate are building perfect story...

By DAVID RICHARDSON

PAUL Michael won’t get tired of hearing Build Me Up Buttercup – even during Yate Town’s upcoming fixture pile-up!

The popular 60s song by The Foundations has become the club’s victory anthem and it was belted out louder than ever on Tuesday by their players and staff.

The Southern League Premier South side reached the FA Cup first round proper for only the second time in their 114-year history by beating National League strugglers Dover Athletic.

After supporters had invaded the pitch at full-time it was back into the dressing room f...