Lincoln City 1-0 Bowers and Pitsea: Small lauds a huge effort

By Mark Stevens

LINCOLN CITY 1

Sanders 66

BOWERS & PITSEA 0

SO CLOSE! Bowers & Pitsea Max Cornhill sees his header hit the post

PICTURE: Dan Westwell

BOWERS & Pitsea boss Rob Small admitted he was disappointed despite his side coming to within one goal of bridging a three-division gap in front of a crowd of nearly 6,000 at Sincil Bank.

The Isthmian Premier side gave the League One Imps an almight fright and would have secured a famous replay at their modest Len Salmon Stadium but for Max Sanders’ 66th-minute winner.

“We are disappointed,” Small said. “A lot went into it, ...