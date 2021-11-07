Lincoln City 1-0 Bowers and Pitsea: Small lauds a huge effort

By Mark Stevens
LINCOLN CITY 1
Sanders 66
BOWERS & PITSEA 0
SO CLOSE! Bowers & Pitsea Max Cornhill sees his header hit the post
PICTURE: Dan Westwell
BOWERS & Pitsea boss Rob Small admitted he was disappointed despite his side coming to within one goal of bridging a three-division gap in front of a crowd of nearly 6,000 at Sincil Bank.
The Isthmian Premier side gave the League One Imps an almight fright and would have secured a famous replay at their modest Len Salmon Stadium but for Max Sanders’ 66th-minute winner.
“We are disappointed,” Small said. “A lot went into it, ...
