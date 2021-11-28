Glovers boss Sarll cannot wait for FA Cup showdown

By DAVID RICHARDSON

DARREN Sarll cannot wait to pit his wits against one of the biggest influencers in his career – and is desperate for Yeovil Town to win.

The 38-year-old will be reunited with former club Stevenage and close friend and caretaker manager Robbie O’Keefe.

Sarll, aged 20, joined Boro in the community department, was made reserve team manager by Peter Taylor at 23 and then came back at 30 to lead the academy before becoming manager.

O’Keefe, 58, has been in charge at Stevenage since stepping up from his role as academy manager when Alex Revell was sacked earlier this month.

...