FA Cup Factfile: Our remaining hopefuls still on cloud nine

Stats master PHIL ANNETS looks at the key clashes

15 THE 150th Anniversary FA Cup continues on Friday night with the second round and with the fewest number of Non-League clubs involved at this stage of the competition for 15 years.

9 Of the nine Non- League sides in the second Round, two of them kick off proceedings on Friday night. These include National League side Stockport County, travelling to League One Rotherham United fresh on the back of their terrific first round defeat of Bolton Wanderers from the same division. The Hatters will be further buoyed by the fact th...