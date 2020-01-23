Leon Howarth steps up to strengthen frontline at Gainsborough Trinity

Handsworth striker Leon Howarth could make his debut for BetVictor Northern Premier League Gainsborough Trinity on Saturday after arriving on a month’s loan.
The speedy frontman, pictured, is likely to feature at Atherton Collieries in the NPL’s Premier Division after signing for Trinity boss Curtis Woodhouse on Thursday.
Signed by the Ambers from county league side Frecheville last season, the teenager was fast-tracked into their first team squad within weeks before going on to score nine goals in 19 appearances.
Howarth has scored 10 goals in 17 games so far this season for Northern Counties East Football League Premier Division Handsworth and Woodhouse told fans he’s sure to boost his attacking options in a statement on the club’s website.
“Leon is a player with lots of ability and potential,” said manager “Leon has great feet and a great turn of foot and also an accomplished finisher and will be a good addition to our squad.
“We would like to place on record our thanks to Handsworth FC for helping us get this one over the line so Leon will be available for Saturday’s game.”
Howarth told the website: “I’m blessed to have an opportunity to play for a club like Gainsborough. I’ve heard all great things about this club and I want to bring my abilities along with me to ensure this team goes forward.
“I hope my time at this club brings joy to myself and everyone associated with the club. I can’t wait to get going.”
The Holy Blues head to the Alder Street home of the Colls at the weekend hoping to extend their run of seven league games unbeaten.
