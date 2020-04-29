Pandemic puts back plans for artificial pitch at Ilkeston Town by a year

The coronavirus crisis has forced ambitious Ilkeston Town owner Mark Clifford to postpone plans to play on a 4G pitch until next summer.
The Robins are set to concentrate their effort on progress on the pitch after becoming the second Northern Premier League club to delay installing an artificial surface because of the pandemic and public health crisis.
Former Boston United and Mansfield Clifford confirmed the decision in a statement on Tuesday night, three weeks after NPL Premier Division Mickleover Sports blamed COVID-19 for putting their own installation this summer on hold.
Instead, the current grass surface at the New Manor Ground is currently being refurbishment in time for pre-season, whenever it starts, along with other facilities around the stadium.
Champions | One year ago today Ilkeston Town secured the Midland Football League title after an astonishing 8-1 away win at Loughborough University. #OneTownOneClub pic.twitter.com/lzfjCeRYxN
— Ilkeston Town FC (@ilkestontown_fc) April 27, 2020
Clifford told the NPL South East Division club’s website: “The main factor in this decision is clearly the unavailability at present of contractors and suppliers due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
“Without clear guidelines as to when work could commence, along with the clubs strong ambitions and expectations for next season, we felt it was vital that after securing the clubs future off the pitch that we now focus on progressing on it.
“We are adamant that the club should be fully prepared for the season ahead and simply will not allow any of Martin’s plans or the clubs pre season preparations to be hampered by any self inflicted delays or uncertainty.
“All at the club strongly feel this is a sensible approach and that the decision has been made at the correct time. We would like to strongly reiterate that this is a 12 month delay only with planning permission already granted. There is a complete frustration felt by us all at the club.”
Clifford completed his takeover of the 2018/19 Midland Football League Premier Division champions in October 2019 after concluding successful negotiations with outgoing owner Alan Hardy who purchased the club from the ashes of Ilkeston FC in July 2017 and oversaw promotion back to the NPL.
For more news like this on the impact of the coronavirus crisis on football and society, make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper!
In shops on Sundays and Mondays, The NLP is always available as a page rustling digital edition and full replica of the printed paper from midnight on Saturdays too.
So if you missed Sunday’s paper, it’s only a few clicks away right now. Digital readers also save cash on single issues and even more on longer deals!
Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @ilkestontown_fc/Twitter
Tagged Ilkeston Town, Ilkeston Town FC, Mark Clifford, Midland Football League, Northern Premier League