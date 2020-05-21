Scott Bakkor returns to Witton Albion boss Carl Macauley gets busy

Speedy striker Scott Bakkor returned to Northern Premier League Witton Albion on Thursday as manager Carl Macauley got busy for football’s return.

As well as the 25-year-old’s return to Wincham Park from Stalybridge Celtic, Macauley brought in Josh Gregory from Prescot Cables for season 2020/21.

Bakkor, pictured turning out for Albion in his first spell, is no stranger to Wincham Park having made 40 appearances and scoring nine goals between 2013 and 2014.

He returns after spending the last two seasons with fellow NPL Premier Division outfit Stalybridge Celtic, where he won their ‘Player of the Season’ award in 2018-19.

Comfortable in either wide position as well as down the middle, Bakkor has also played for Colwyn Bay, Clitheroe, Marine, Warrington Town, Curzon Ashton and Skelmersdale United.

Midfielder Gregory arrives at Albion after spending the 2019-20 campaign with NPL North West Division side Prescot Cables.

The 21-year-old was a regular in the heart of the Cables midfield after kicking off began his career coming the academy at Wigan Athletic before spells with Chorley and Clitheroe.

Witton Albion press officer Paul Harper said: “We would like to welcome both Scott and Josh to the club and wish them well for their time in a red and white shirt.”

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper

