Bryn Apperley steps up to succeed Tom Wright as Matlock chairman

Lifelong fan Bryn Apperley has succeeded Tom Wright as chairman of Northern Premier League Matlock Town.

Apperley, pictured, was unveiled by the Gladiators on Thursday, 10 days after his predecessor stepped aside after 12 years at the helm to concentrate on boosting the NPL Premier Division club’s finances as commercial director.

The 61-yer-old steps up after working alongside Wright for the last four years as vice-chairman. An Everton season ticket holder for the last 25 years, he’s supported the Gladiators since childhood and told fans he’s now looking forward to seeing many more fixtures at Causeway Lane as chairman.

“I saw the light,” he joked in a club statement announcing his appointment. “My wife Julia and the kids, Sarah and Ed are all huge fans of both Everton and Matlock, they really enjoy coming down to watch our games. The atmosphere down at Matlock’s tremendous and we’ve all come to love the place!

INTERVIEW | Chairman Bryn Apperley sits down for a chat with MTFC TV https://t.co/DSE88pLM6C@BrynApperley — Matlock Town FC (at ?) (@Matlock_TownFC) June 11, 2020

“I’m absolutely delighted to be named as the club’s new chairman and I’d like to thank my fellow board members for giving me this opportunity to lead the club.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with Tom when I was vice-chairman and it’s tremendous that he’s staying on as commercial manager, something he’s done exceptionally well over a good many years. Of course he’ll be about helping me and offering his advice along the way.”

Wright stepped aside to concentrate on driving the club’s commercial work last week after 61 years as a supporter and committee member since his father first took him to see the Gladiators play as a ten-year-old in 1959.

He told fans it hadn’t been an easy decision to make. “I made the decision with a heavy heart,” he admitted. “But now I feel it’s time for a fresh approach, in these difficult times for us all it needs someone younger to move the club on to achieve its full potential, someone dynamic with lots of energy, enthusiasm and commitment.”

Meanwhile, Matlock manager Paul Phillips has confirmed the departure of his assistant Brian Wilson. Wilson, 37, had already announced his retirement as a player last week after making more than 400 appearances in the Football League for the likes of Stoke City, Bristol City, Colchester United, Cheltenham Town and Oldham Athletic.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper