Prescot Cables almost half way to online funding target within a week

Prescot Cables are almost halfway to reaching the £10,000 fundraising target they’d set only a week ago to get through the coronavirus crisis.

Like others in Non-League who’ve seen their incomes slashed by the lockdown, officials at the Northern Premier League club turned to online platform Crowdfunder with mounting bills to pay.

By today (Saturday), the total already raised by supporters at Valerie Park stood at £4,351.

The NPL North West Division club’s joint chairman Matt Roberts believes uncertainty over the return of Non-League was their biggest problem with the government focused on getting the Premier League and EFL back under way.

7 days down and we are getting close to 50% of the initial target. Don’t forget anything over £10,000, 10% of this will be donated by the club into the local area. Thanks to everyone who has donated, shared or offered time with repairs at the ground.https://t.co/4OqQ9d3qAI pic.twitter.com/tccUUymzxW — Prescot Cables F.C. (@PrescotCablesFC) June 27, 2020

Roberts told the Liverpool Echo said: “We’ve lost every bit of income. We still have the rent, we’ve got a little break on the rates but we’ve still got bills.

“t’s pretty clear that the league’s not going to start in the middle of August. I think that would be too much pressure because we’re going to have to prepare.

“Our league have been very good in updating us. The problem is what they’re saying is it’s very government driven. The dates will be given by the government.

“Unfortunately, I think Non-League football is a bit forgotten about. I think they kind of see it as kids’ football. We can’t play behind closed doors, we rely on matchday income.”

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper