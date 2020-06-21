Non-League Paper reveals the 2020 National Game Awards winners!

Barrow boss Ian Evatt is sure to be on Zoom again today after being named FOTMOB Manager of the Year at The Non-League Paper’s 2020 National Game Awards!
Evatt, who’s been celebrating promotion in lockdown since his Bluebirds were crowned National League champions in midweek, heads the 2020 Virtual NGA’s roll of honour in a special eight-page pullout packed with the stories behind the stars of the season.
Bluebirds attacking midfielder John Rooney is certain to be among Evatt’s first calls with the younger brother of Derby County and former England forward Wayne Rooney scooping his own NGA, the Mark Harrod National League Player of the Year accolade.
Elsewhere among 32-pages of exclusive interviews and features, another massive week of news from the National League play-offs going ahead to the Football Association confirming the new Non-League season from Step 7 up won’t start without fans is covered in detail.
Sunday’s NLP:
VA VA ZOOM!
? Champion trio celebrate at home
? Virtual National Game Awards winners revealed
PLUS: Step 2 gear up for play-offs, Steps 5-6 plot way back, Grays Athletic, Steve King column, Gordon Bartlett and more!
In shops and online: https://t.co/UDnlQ90nBf pic.twitter.com/QoRVAtpB0f
— The Non-League Paper (@NonLeaguePaper) June 21, 2020
NLP columnists having their say on the big decisions as football fights to come out of lockdown include Steve King, Chris Dunlavy and The Non-League Show’s Tim Fuell.
As newly-crowned champions, Barrow, King’s Lynn Town and Wealdstone are in the spotlight, along with the plans for the play-offs in Non-League’s top two tiers and all the reaction from the promotion hopefuls set to contest them.
With a record-breaking hat-trick of FA Vase triumphs with Whitley Bay under his belt, legendary manager Ian Chandler is this week’s Non-League Icon while Mark Stimson is remembered as the manager who turned an “Essex pub team” into FA Trophy winners, twice!
Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper
