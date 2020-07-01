Darren Kelly calls making Jimmy Beadle his number two a ‘no brainer’

Scarborough FC boss Darren Kelly has called making Jimmy Beadle his number two for the new Northern Premier League season a “no brainer”.

Kelly hailed the 32-year-old defender who played for the old Scarborough before returning to the Flamingo Land Stadium towards the end of last term as a player-coach.

As well as his seven seasons in total with the Seadog, Beadle has played for Bradford Park Avenue, Tadcaster Albion, Whitby Town and York City.

Kelly, who’d been looking for a new assistant manager since the departure of Dave Merris, is a huge fan of Beadle’s enthusiasm and passion in and around the changing room.

Great to see Jimmy Beadle back involved as Assistant Manager! pic.twitter.com/9elIiw5Kx3 — SAFC TV ??? (@SAFC_TV) June 27, 2020

He told the club’s website: “I wanted to get Jimmy involved as soon as I came in as manager. I’ve known him for a long time, I trust him and I know how he is thought of at the club, the supporters adore him.

“You need good people in your trenches and Jimmy 100% fits into that category, for me this was a no brainer. He will be a great right-hand man, not only because he will be a brilliant link between myself and the players, but also because he isn’t a yes man. If he thinks something is wrong he will tell me.

“I hope the fans are happy with the staff I have put together in Jimmy, Ryan Blott and David Brown. It is all about the heartbeat of the club and that is definitely pumping now.”

Like Blott and Brown, Beadle will also continue to play when needed, and Kelly still believes that he has a lot to offer.

He added: “If a game needs changing up or if we need something different, Jimmy can offer that, he is a good option to have. With the staff we have it is all about getting great value for money.

“Utilising people’s strengths. If you have staff that double up as players then it gives you a very strong structure.”

Kelly has also confirmed that Michael Coulson will retain the club’s captaincy, with defender Harry Coates given the vice-captain role. Coulson, 32, has been back with the Seadogs since 2017 having started his career with them, playing for the old club between 2004 and 2006.

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper this weekend!

In print and online 24/7 as a full digital replica since midnight on Saturday, The NLP’s news pages are the only place to stay informed and entertained while getting the big picture from across Non-League in one place.

Get ahead of the game with our free weekly newsletter and never take a chance on missing your paper on a Sunday or Monday again!

Subscribe today to have the printed edition delivered to your doorstep or enjoy the full digital edition from the comfort of your own home or wherever you are when it pops up on your mobile or device!

The only national paper devoted to Non-League football, as a digital edition The NLP is available whenever and wherever you want it.

Try a free sample of a recent edition today if you’re staying home or on the run. You’ll save cash as a one off or regular digital reader and the pages still rustle like the printed paper too!

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & scarboroughathletic.com

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Northern Premier League, Scarborough Athletic, Scarborough Athletic FC