Deadlines, deals and days of destiny as Non-League Paper hits shops!

The Non-League Paper is out with Chester FC deciding whether to commit to the National League play-off party within hours and Barrow bracing themselves for the departure of title-winning boss Ian Evatt to Bolton Wanderers.
As the Blues decide whether to stick or twist by Monday and make it a full house of clubs willing to bear the estimated £60,000 cost of going for promotion, BT Sport pundit Adam Virgo reveals his verdict on the contenders to go up with the Bluebirds and reach Non-League’s top flight.
Elsewhere among 32-pages of the latest Non-League news, big interviews and exclusive features, Torquay United manager Gary Johnson won’t give up on his call for the National League to be absorbed into a new League Three and everyone to go up!
Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor reveals his ‘Greatest Gaffer’ in The NLP’s newest feature series while feared former Dover, Farnborough and Kingstonian scoring legend David Leworthy is officially anointed as a Non-League Icon.
