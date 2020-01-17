Kidlington name Ben Sadler as new boss after Julian McCalmon quits

BetVictor Southern League Kidlington moved swiftly to replace Julian McCalmon with former Wantage Town boss Ben Sadler on Friday.

Former assistant manager Julian McCalmon, pictured, cited for “personal circumstances” for ending his reign on Thursday night, nearly three and a half years after taking the helm.

McCalmon helped former Greens manager Martin Wilkinson win promotion as Hellenic League champions before stepping up after his departure in September 2016 following a poor start to life in the Southern League.

McCalmon’s own number two Joe Davies also left Yarnton Road on Thursday as Sadler prepared to take charge on Saturday for the first time with promotion-chasing Bedworth United next up at home in Southern League Division One Central.

Sadler takes over a Greens side fifth from bottom but 21 points clear of Wantage Town, the rock-bottom Alfredians 11 points behind second from bottom St Neots.

According to a statement released by the Greens, Sadler will be assisted by Paul Braithwaite, the pair having worked successfully together previously winning the Uhlsport Hellenic League Premier Division with Wantage Town in 2018/19.

The duo were briefly separated, Sadler moving on to manage Southern League Premier Division side Banbury United`s development squad while Braithwaite was at Southern League Division One South outfit Highworth Town as assistant-manager.

