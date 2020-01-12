The Non-League Paper is out now and trophy hunting!

Coasters chairman David Haythornthwaite was insisting there’s no animosity with want-away striker Danny Rowe on Saturday night as The Non-League Paper went to press before hitting newsstands around the country today.
The AFC Fylde chief speaks out after swiftly rejecting a “derisory offer” from a League Two club for the National League club’s all-time leading scorer and goal machine who is out of contract in the summer and misfiring this season with only nine goals so far.
As well as the exclusive interview with a “bitterly disappointed” Haythornthwaite who’s agreed to the 30-year-old’s request to be transfer-listed as a number of Football League clubs were being linked with bids, Sunday’s paper is packed full of exclusive pictures and match reports from every one of Saturday’s FA Trophy and FA Vase ties.
All of the weekend’s fixtures in the National League’s three divisions, together with the BetVictor-sponsored Isthmian League, Southern League and Northern Premier League, are also covered with their own exclusive pictures and reports.
Elsewhere, the battle at the top of the Northern Counties East Football League is in the spotlight as clubs and fans at Steps 5, 6 and 7 of football’s pyramid get their own pages of dedicated coverage too.
And as always, the paper’s news and feature pages are the only place to get the big picture from across Non-League, as well as the top stories from the weekend and last seven days in one place with 2020 now well underway!
