Farnborough marking unsung hero’s retirement with testimonial

Farnborough are holding a testimonial for their long-serving kitman Roger Peirce after he announced his retirement at the end of this season.

Peirce, pictured, has served Boro for 20 years and the BetVictor Southern League club paid tribute to their unsung hero on Monday in a statement announcing the fundraising fixture in his honour at Cherrywood Road on Sunday 3 May.

A statement from the Southern League Premier Division South’s Yellows read: “The club is sad to announce but with warm wishes, that Roger Peirce will be retiring at the end of this season, having served as kitman for the past 20 years.

“From washing the kit to cleaning the changing rooms, Roger has been ever-present for First Team games and training sessions over a monumental 20 years.

“The club will be holding a Testimonial for Roger at the Easy As HGV Stadium on Sunday 3 May. The game will be between a Roger Peirce XI and a Spencer Day XI, consisting of past and present players and staff.

“Everyone would like to thank Roger for all the hard work he has undertaken for the club and wishes him a very happy retirement.”

Image courtesy of @FarnboroughFC/Twitter

