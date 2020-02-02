The Bluebirds are rolling as The Non-League Paper hits newstands!

The boys from Barrow are rolling ever closer to a return to the Football League as The Non-League Paper hits newsstands around the country today.
The Bluebirds banked three more National League points with a 2-1 win over Torquay United, coming from behind to win at Holker Street as second-placed Harrogate dropped points being held to 1-1 draw at Aldershot.
The Shaymen of FC Halifax Town also also rolling on the rails in third pace with a 2-1 home win over Bromley. Fourth-placed Yeovil were held 1-1 by bottom-markers Chorley.
York moved to within a point of National North leaders King’s Lynn Town with a 4-2 win over Chester after the Linnets slipped to a rare home defeat when they were beaten 2-0 at The Walks by Kidderminster Harriers.
In National League South, Wealdstone are seven points clear at the top of National League despite their game at Tonbridge Angels being called off after second-placed Slough Town lost 1-0 at home to Oxford City and third-placed Weymouth were held to a 1-1 draw at Braintree Town.
In the BetVictor-sponsored leagues, South Shields still lead the race for the Northern Premier League title by a point after drawing 2-2 at Stalybridge Celtic, Basford United missing out on the chance to go top with a win at Gainsborough Trinity and instead going down to a 1-0 reverse.
Truro City are a point clear of Chesham at the top of the Southern League Premier South table after both banked three points with victories over Farnborough and Blackfield & Langley respectively.
Tamworth are just a point behind Bromsgrove Sporting in the race for the Southern League’s Premier South title but with with three games in hand after both sides secured 1-0 wins, the Lambs at home to Hitchin Town and Sporting away at Banbury United.
Worthing are two points clear of Folkestone Invicta at the top of the Isthmian League’s Premier Division table after winning 2-1 at Carshalton Athletic, their closest rivals also banking three points with a 3-1 victory at East Thurrock United.
Packed with pictures and reports from all of Saturday’s action, Sunday’s paper is the only place to enjoy exclusive coverage of every game in the National League’s three divisions, along with the weekend’s full fixture programmes in the Isthmian League, Southern League and Northern Premier League.
Elsewhere, the battle at the top of the Combined Counties League is in the spotlight this weekend as clubs and fans at Steps 5, 6 and 7 of football’s pyramid get their own pages of dedicated coverage and tables, results and fixtures too.
And as always, the paper’s news and feature pages are the only place to get the big picture from across Non-League, as well as the top stories from the weekend and last seven days in one place.
