Mark Peters is back taking second chance to boss Corby Town

Mark Peters is back at Corby Town to revive the Steelmen’s flagging promotion hopes after Ashley Robinson stood down and joint boss Gary Mulligan returned to his previous playing role.

Former Rushden & Diamonds, Peterborough United, Mansfield Town, Leyton Orient and Cambridge United defender Peters was appointed until the end of the season on Thursday.

The Steelmen are on a run of one win in six matches and the 47-year-old, who also turned out for King’s Lynn Town, St Albans City and Weymouth, will take charge for the first time at Kempston Rovers on Saturday.

Peters is no stranger to the BetVictor Southern League Division One Central Premier club having been number two to Chris Plummer in 2013 and caretaker manager following his departure.

He also managed the Northamptonshire club’s U19s stars who reached the third round of the FA Youth Cup before being knocked out by Manchester City.

A club statement read: “We can confirm that Ashley Robinson has left Corby Town by mutual consent.

“Everyone at Steel Park would to thank Ash for all his efforts over the last two years. Gary Mulligan has agreed to stay at Corby in a playing capacity.

“Corby Town are pleased to announce that Mark Peters will take over as manager until the end of the season. Peters is no stranger to Steel Park, first as assistant before taking temporary charge in 2013.

“Mark was most recently at Mansfield Town in the role of Head of Academy Coaching. Peters takes charge of his first match in his second stint as manager when the Steelmen travel to Kempston Rovers.”

Steve Kinniburgh’s number two last season when Corby were beaten in a dramatic play-off final at Bromsgrove Sporting, Robinson took over with Mulligan last summer following Kinniburgh’s exit.

Tagged BetVictor Southern League, Corby Town, Corby Town FC, Southern League