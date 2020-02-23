The Non-League Paper is out and delivering knockout coverage!

Posted on by in Features, Latest News, Vanarama with

Tyson Fury wasn’t the only heavyweight landing blows in his title fight with Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas before The Non-League Paper started hitting newsstands today.

Chesterfield’s very own Tyson – Nathan – climbed off the bench against relegation rivals Ebbsfleet United to land a hat-trick of blows as one of the National League’s big-hitters fights to avoid being knocked out of Non-League’s top flight.

The 3-0 win capped a great week for John Pemberton, already on the pages of Sunday’s paper giving his reaction to being handed the hot-seat on a permanent basis before guiding the Spireites to within a point of safety.

Leaders Barrow dropped points in BT Sport’s live Saturday night game at Sutton United and Harrogate Town won to close the gap at the top as an action-packed – and storm-free Saturday – is covered with exclusive pictures and reports from all three divisions of the National League.

Sunday’s NLP:

TYSON’S KO BLOW! ?@ChesterfieldFC‘s Nathan Tyson bags hat-trick to land big blow on relegation rivals Ebbsfleet ?Thru’ The Lens: @CentreCirclePub visits @AveleyFC Plus: Garry Hill, @MarkMolesley20, FA Vase previews, @KevinMaclaren, John Pemberton and much more! pic.twitter.com/0Q1PYcI9HC — The Non-League Paper (@NonLeaguePaper) February 22, 2020

The BetVictor-sponsored Isthmian League, Southern League and Northern Premier League are always covered with their own pictures and reports.

Elsewhere, the Midlands Football League is in the spotlight as clubs and fans at Steps 5, 6 and 7 of football’s pyramid get their own pages of dedicated coverage too.

As always, The NLP’s news pages are the only place to get the big picture and top stories from across Non-League over the last seven days in one place and here’s what features in NLP #1039…

FA VASE: We speak to all eight clubs ahead of next weekend’s big quarter-final ties

We speak to all eight clubs ahead of next weekend’s big quarter-final ties FIXTURE CHAOS: Ciara and Dennis are not the only storms that Mark Molesley has had to weather this last fortnight – the National League South fixture schedule has also threatened to blow his promotion hopes off course

Ciara and Dennis are not the only storms that Mark Molesley has had to weather this last fortnight – the National League South fixture schedule has also threatened to blow his promotion hopes off course HILL: Garry Hill says he has no choice but to defend himself against the statement made by Chelmsford City chairman Steve Shore this week

Garry Hill says he has no choice but to defend himself against the statement made by Chelmsford City chairman Steve Shore this week UNDERDOGS: Steve Castle has become so used to his players revelling in the underdogs tag, it’s almost like he doesn’t know anything else

Steve Castle has become so used to his players revelling in the underdogs tag, it’s almost like he doesn’t know anything else THRU THE LENS: Top Non-League photographer David Bauckham visits Aveley

Top Non-League photographer David Bauckham visits Aveley FA TROPHY AT 50: Mark Stillman looks back on the five decades of the FA Trophy. In Part 2 of our series, we take a trip to the 1980s when Non-League’s premier cup competition was gaining momentum

Mark Stillman looks back on the five decades of the FA Trophy. In Part 2 of our series, we take a trip to the 1980s when Non-League’s premier cup competition was gaining momentum THE GREAT ESCAPE: John Pemberton says nothing changes for Chesterfield now that he has the manager’s job until the end of the season – operation survival goes on

Get ahead of the game with our weekly newsletter and never take a chance on missing your NLP on a Sunday again!

Subscribe today to have the printed edition delivered to your doorstep or enjoy the full digital edition when it pops up on your PC, tablet or device!

It’s available to read within minutes of midnight on Saturdays, will save you pounds and the pages even rustle!

Make sure you’re ready for the rest of 2020 with the official 2020 NLP calendar. It’s out now along with the 2019-20 Season Pyramid Poster and a host of other offers covering weekly subscriptions to the paper and special deals on the 2019-20 Non-League Club Directory and must-have guide, Football Grounds – A Fan’s Guide.