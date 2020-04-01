Coronavirus battle: Taunton Town submit plans to be bigger and better

Taunton Town have submitted plans to be bigger and better when football returns after the coronavirus crisis.

The Peacocks – who were pushing for the promotion from the BetVictor Southern League’s South Division when the season was written off last week – will find out if their outline plans for their Wordsworth Drive home by 7 May.

Club officials hope the changes at the 2,500-seater Cygnet Health Care Stadium will allow them to continue playing at their home since 1953 should they rekindle this season’s form and make it up.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the plans submiited to Somerset West and Taunton Council include creating three new turnstiles and extending existing canopies to meet FA regulations should they win promotion to Step 2 and need covered seating for at least 500 spectators.

Up to 120 additional seats will also be installed within the covered areas of the stadium to increase possible attendances during promotion play-offs matches and other big games.

With just under a third of the projected building costs already secured, the Peacocks are applying for grant funding to make up the shortfall.

Taunton Town chairman Kevin Sturmey said: “The current crisis will be the main priority for all of us at present, although we also have to still think to the future as life will still go on, however different it currently feels.”

