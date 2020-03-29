Pressure mounting on top tiers as Non-League Paper hits newsstands

Pressure is mounting on Non-League’s top two tiers today to decide on the future of the 2019-20 season as The Non-League Paper hits newsstands amid the escalating coronavirus crisis.
National League bosses could make their minds up within 24 hours, with an emergency board meeting called for Monday to either fall into line with the rest of the Non-League from Step 3 & 4 down and terminate the season or go with the professional game and hope to resurrect it at a later date.
Throw in the growing number of furious clubs lobbying the Football Association within hours of the season being expunged from the BetVictor-sponsored Step 3 & 4 competitions down, a key FA Council meeting by video conference to ratify the controversial decision this week and Sunday’s NLP is an unmissable read with all the latest news, views, demands and pleas from Non-League’s stakeholders.
In print and online as a full digital replica, The NLP’s news pages are the only place to get the big picture in one place since the growing public health crisis led to the suspension of football three weeks ago and as European football’s governing body Uefa admitted this weekend that season 2019/20 could still “be lost” across the continent.
Sunday’s NLP: CRUNCH TIME!
National League set to make decision this week on the 2019-20 season
?All the reaction to Steps 3-7 shutting down
??Les Ferdinand on his Non-League grounding
Out in all newsagents and supermarkets as usual
Digital edition?https://t.co/UDnlQ90nBf pic.twitter.com/PuNXSShNGO
— The Non-League Paper (@NonLeaguePaper) March 28, 2020
Thankfully, there’s more to life than the coronavirus still and plenty to look forward to and back on in this week’s paper to entertain fans, players and officials in lockdown, from Graham Westley’s roller-coaster ride at Stevenage to meeting the first of The NLP’s ‘Non-League Icons’, legendary Blyth Spartans striker Robbie Dale in the spotlight for the launch of a new feature series.
Get ahead of the game with our free weekly newsletter and never take a chance on missing your NLP on a Sunday or Monday again!
Subscribe today to have the printed edition delivered to your doorstep or enjoy the full digital edition from the comfort of your own home or wherever you are when it pops up on your PC, mobile, tablet or device!
The only national paper devoted to Non-League football, as a digital edition The NLP is always available to read from midnight on Saturdays. It will save you pounds as a regular or one off digi reader and the pages even rustle like the printed paper!
Make sure you’re ready for the rest of 2020 with the official 2020 NLP calendar. It’s out now along with the 2019-20 Season Pyramid Poster and a host of other offers covering weekly subscriptions to the paper and special deals on the 2019-20 Non-League Club Directory and must-have guide, Football Grounds – A Fan’s Guide.
Tagged BetVictor Isthmian League, BetVictor Northern Premier League, BetVictor Southern League, Coronavirus, coronavirus crisis, National League, Non-League, The NLP, The Non-League Football Paper, Vanarama National League