Coronavirus battle: Andy Morrell is back as Hednesford Town boss

Ex-Wrexham and Tamworth boss Andy Morrell will be guiding Hednesford Town when Southern League football returns after the coronavirus.

The 45-year-old former striker was unveiled as the Pitmen’s new manager on Friday after beating a string of candidates to the hot-seat at Keys Park. As player-manager and successor to Dean Saunders at Wrexham, pictured, he won the FA Trophy in 2013.

The Southern League Premier Central club’s owners Graham Jones and Hayden Dando welcomed the former Bury, Blackpool, Coventry City and Wrexham goalscorer on board in a joint statement.

They said: “We had the opportunity to go through a wide range of CVs and explore all of our options. We had a very high standard to make the selection from and would like to thank all of the candidates for their interest in the role.

Pitmen Appoint Andy Morrell as First Team Manager.: https://t.co/p8tJm1xpWG — Hednesford Town FC (@Hednesford_Town) April 17, 2020

“We would also again like to place our thanks on record to Danny Glover, Dean Glover and Ben Bailey for guiding the club through a difficult period last season.

“Whilst we had a number of candidates available to us, from the moment we first spoke with Andy we were impressed by his level of knowledge, enthusiasm and genuine excitement at the project here at Keys Park.

“Andy’s career has seen him stay in his previous management roles for over three years which in football says a lot about the character of the man; his attitude, expertise and ability are a fantastic fit with our ‘one club, one badge’ ethos.”

They added: “We are very excited about the season ahead with Andy in charge and we look forward with real enthusiasm to the season ahead.”

Morrell scored 132 goals in 515 senior appearances, including 34 for Wrexham in 2002-2003 when he was named in the PFA Team of the Year.

The Pitmen manager told fans on Friday: “I am very grateful for this opportunity to become manager of Hednesford Town at this very exciting time and along with the new owners and staff developing a football club that the community and fans can be proud.”

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper this weekend for the latest news on the impact of the coronavirus crisis on football after Step 3 & 4 sponsors BetVictor announced they were terminating their title sponsorship and the National League told clubs they could vote on how to conclude their campaigns.

In shops on Sundays and Mondays, The NLP is always available as a pound-busting digital edition and full replica of the printed paper from midnight on Saturdays. Save cash on single issues, even more on longer deals and the pages still rustle too!

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Andy Morrell, Coronavirus, coronavirus crisis, Hednesford, Hednesford Town FC, Southern League, tamworth, tamwortht, Wrexham