The Non-League Paper hits newsstands as BetVictor blow hits pockets

The Non-League Paper hits newsstands today as the Isthmian, Northern Premier and Southern Leagues start the hunt for a new headline sponsor in the middle of the coronavirus crisis after BetVictor tore up their two year deal.
Non-League’s big three below the National League are staring into a sponsorship blackhole this weekend worth well in excess of £100,000 a year after the gambling giants exercised a break clause midway through the sponsorship agreement.
BetVictor made their move within 72 hours of the Football Association ratifying the controversial decision to terminate the season at Steps 3 and below, declaring it null and void on Thursday as the National League clubs were told to prepare for an historic vote on the final outcome of their suspended campaign.
As well as all the reaction to the FA Council’s controversial decision to write off the season and the National League poll, Sunday’s paper is packed with news and features on Non-League’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak and the community spirit and support for the NHS being shown by fans, players and clubs.
Sunday’s line-up of columnists include Russ Penn, Chris Dunlavy, Steve Hill and the great Jeff Stelling while Boston United’s legendary keeper Paul Bastock is honoured as The NLP’s latest Non-League Icon.
