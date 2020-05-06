Truro City boss Paul Wotton gets busy signing after extending his stay

Truro City boss Paul Wotton has been busy signing his players up for the next Southern League season after extending his own stay with the White Tigers.

Newly-crowned Player of the Year Niall Thompson, skipper Jamie Richards, keeper James Hamon and Tyler Harvey, the Southern League’s leading scorer when the campaign was abandoned in March, are among a host of players resigned by Wotton, pictured.

Along with his number two Stewart Yetton, the former Plymouth Argyle skipper took up an option to extend his stay at Treyew Road by another season on Tuesday.

Appointed in July 2019, Wotton and his side were top of the Southern League Premier Division South table and on course for promotion when the coronavirus pandemic ended his first campaign as a manager.

BREAKING NEWS! We are delighted to announce that manager Paul Wotton has taken up the option in his contract to stay with the White Tigers for the upcoming campaign. #ReadyToRoar #WhieTigers pic.twitter.com/18A4qskfS1 — Truro City FC (@TCFC_Official) May 5, 2020

The 42-year-old was assistant manager at Plymouth and the club’s most successful captain by the time he left Home Park in 2008 after making more than 450 appearances.

Midfielder Will Dean was unveiled as City’s Players’ Player of the Year while full-back Ryan Law was voted Young Player of the Year when the Cornish club’s officials went online to hand out their awards. Law also scooped the Goal of the Season accolade for his last minute equaliser against Poole Town.

