Cameron Stuart agrees new deal to carry on bossing Coleshill Town

Coleshill Town manager Cameron Stuart has agreed another twelve-month contract with the Southern League’s Colemen.

Stuart, pictured, put pen-to-paper on a new deal with the Southern League Division One Central club on Friday.

The former Aston Villa and York City left-back succeeded Paul Casey at Pack Meadow in the summer of 2017 when he left to take charge of Hednesford Town.

Together with his assistant Simon Lyons, Stuart guided Coleshill to the runners-up spot in the Midland Alliance for the second time in four years and promotion to the Southern League.

Stuart Agrees Coleshill Deal Manager stays on. Read More on our website at https://t.co/9GdBN7acJi pic.twitter.com/IJVYR2S6z5 — The Southern League (@SouthernLeague1) May 8, 2020

Stuart also masterminded a run to the semi-finals of the Buildbase FA Vase before securing a ninth placed finished in 2018/19. When football went into lockdown, his side were in 14th spot.

The Colemen told fans on Twitter: “It is with great pleasure we can announce that Cameron Stuart has agreed another twelve month contract at the club. We are busy changing the structure of our club and are excited with the prospect of a new season #onwardsandupwards.”

After injury cut short his professional playing career, Stuart enjoyed a brief stint at Atherstone Town before joining Coalville Town and going on to score 80 times in 259 appearances for the Ravens. Following a switch to Belper Town, he took his first steps in to management at Chasetown as number two to Dave Stringer.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @coleshilltownfc/Twitter

Tagged Coleshill Town FC, Southern League