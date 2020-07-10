Ex-Cinderford Town boss Paul Michael makes first move at Yate Town

New Yate boss Paul Michael has made experienced forward Stuart Fleetwood his first signing after quitting the Cinderford Town hot-seat to take over at their Southern League rivals.

Appointed by the Bluebells on Thursday as the successor to Paul Britton after he stood down last week after four years at the helm, Michael moved quickly to bring in Fleetwood as a player-coach.

The vastly experienced 34-year-old arrives at Lodge Road following two years at Swindon Supermarine after a career that has taken in Bath City, Charlton Athletic, Eastleigh, Hereford United, Luton Town, Merthyr Town and Redditch United.

Former Risca United boss Michael and his assistant Andrew Smith are pictured guiding the Southern League Division One South & West’s Foresters before the pair left on Wednesday with the best wishes of chairman Stuart Tait.

New Yate Boss Makes First Signing Experienced player-coach joins the Bluebells. Read More on our website at https://t.co/y8nIb9WNG2 pic.twitter.com/tYJJkwX4SA — The Southern League (@SouthernLeague1) July 9, 2020

He told the club’s website: ”I would like to take this opportunity of thanking them both for there professionalism over the last three and a half years whilst representing Cinderford Town Football Club. From a personal perspective they will both be hugely missed I have no doubt will be successful in there future endeavorus.”

Michael said: “I thought it was a really good opportunity. I have managed against Yate on a couple of occasions and the pitch is first class. I like my team’s to pass the ball and attack, and with the club being a level up it was a no brainer to apply.

“The club’s main priority next season is cementing our place in Southern League Premier,and then building from there.”

Michael’s number two Smith previously managed Monmouth Town before leaving to team up with him at Cinderford in November 2016.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @/@Cinderford_Town/Twitter

