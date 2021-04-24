FC Halifax Town 1-2 Bromley: Ravens craving a play-off spot

By Kelly Gilchrist
FC HALIFAX TOWN 1
Byrne 90+3
BROMLEY 2
Cheek 14 (pen), Alabi 90+1
FINAL STRETCH: Halifax’s Jeff King, right, battles with Luke Coulson
PICTURE: Darren Murphy
ANDY WOODMAN lavished praise on his Bromley side after victory over promotion rivals FC Halifax Town took them back into the play-off places.
A penalty from the National League’s top scorer Michael Cheek – his 20th goal of the season – and a stoppage time second from substitute James Alabi ensured Neill Byrne’s goal back with almost the last kick of the game was mere consolation.
