Bromley boss Andy Woodman named as National League manager of the month

Andy Woodman has been named as the National League manager of the month after leading in-form Bromley into the play-offs.

The former Newcastle United and Arsenal coach has enjoyed a fine introduction to life as Ravens manager after winning losing just one of his 13 games in charge.

The run included a five-game unbeaten run in May and that meant Bromley went into their final day fixture with Notts County knowing a win could be enough to secure a top seven place.

Ben Williamson grabbed the only goal of the game to see off the Magpies and results elsewhere ensured Woodman’s men will travel to Hartlepool United in the play-off eliminator this weekend.

Notts County star Ruben da Rocha Rodrigues also hit a purple patch of form in the final month of the regular season.

The Portuguese forward plundered his way to seven goals in eight games to claim the league’s player of the month award.

He will hope to have further cause for celebration when his side host Chesterfield in the play-offs on Sunday.