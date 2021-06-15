Football Association publish outcomes of National League appeals

The Football Association have confirmed the outcome of appeals made by 14 National League clubs against sanctions placed against them for failing to fulfil fixtures during the Covid-19 pandemic.

National League North trio Blyth Spartans, Farsley Celtic and Spennymoor Town have all seen 50% of their respective fines suspended – but the suspended two-point deduction will remain in place.

An independent appeal board also heard appeals from another 11 clubs between 3rd and 11th June but each of those appeals were dismissed.

The sanctions placed upon Alfreton Town, Bath City, Bradford (Park Avenue), Chippenham Town, Curzon Ashton, Darlington, Dover Athletic, Dulwich Hamlet, Kettering Town, Slough Town and Southport will all remain in place and the clubs have also been ordered to pay the costs of their hearing.

