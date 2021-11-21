Eastleigh 2-0 Notts County: Magpies are tied in Notts!

By Michael Vimpany
EASTLEIGH 2
Barnett 39, Boyce 68
NOTTS COUNTY 0
THAT’S ANDY! Eastleigh players mob Andrew Boyce of Eastleigh after heading home the second goal
PICTURE: Graham Scrambler
NOTTS County will quickly want to put results from the past few days behind them as they look to rekindle their dented National League promotion play-off prospects.
Knocked out of the FA Cup by Rochdale’s late winner in midweek and beaten 2-0 here by Eastleigh, Magpies face key games at Boreham Wood on Tuesday night and against Dagenham & Redbridge at Meadow Lane on Saturday.
They looked tired ...
