Eastleigh 2-0 Notts County: Magpies are tied in Notts!

By Michael Vimpany

EASTLEIGH 2

Barnett 39, Boyce 68

NOTTS COUNTY 0

THAT’S ANDY! Eastleigh players mob Andrew Boyce of Eastleigh after heading home the second goal

PICTURE: Graham Scrambler

NOTTS County will quickly want to put results from the past few days behind them as they look to rekindle their dented National League promotion play-off prospects.

Knocked out of the FA Cup by Rochdale’s late winner in midweek and beaten 2-0 here by Eastleigh, Magpies face key games at Boreham Wood on Tuesday night and against Dagenham & Redbridge at Meadow Lane on Saturday.

They looked tired ...