Woking 1-2 Stockport County: Dave’s happy Hatters are too hot for brave Cards

Goal ace Madden magics a brace

By Peter Moore

WOKING 1

Campbell 66

STOCKPORT COUNTY 2

Madden 5, 29

MAD AS A HATTER: Paddy Madden celebrates his second goal

PICTURE: David Holmes

TWO goals from Paddy Madden in a first-half dominated by Stockport was enough to see off a spirited second half performance from Woking.

Despite Tahvon Campbell pulling a goal back, the Hatters held on to claim their fifth victory on the road this season.

Stockport arrived at the Laithwaite in buoyant mood after dumping League One side Bolton out of the FA Cup in midweek. That tone continued after only five m...