Wrexham 2-0 Bromley: Ruthless Dragons make it count

By Colin Henrys

WREXHAM 2
Hall-Johnson 33, Mullin 59

BROMLEY 0

VOLLEY: Paul Mullin scores Wrexham’s second
PICTURE: Gemma Thomas

WREXHAM set the blueprint in playing in tough conditions and utilising a man advantage as they saw off ten-man Bromley, according to boss Phil Parkinson.
After Liam Trotter’s early red card for a foul on Dan Jarvis, goals from Reece Hall-Johnson and Paul Mullin lifted Wrexham to a fourth win in five games.
And with momentum starting to build, Parkinson called on his players to maintain their form as they prepare for a re-arranged game against Yeovil Town on...

