Weymouth chairman Ian White: We will fight until the end

By David Richardson

WEYMOUTH chairman Ian White says they want to earn National League survival on merit – and won’t be furloughing a host of first-team players now that relegation is off the table.

The Terras’ top-flight return has coincided with a chaotic season, but they have been able to make progress on and off the pitch to stand them in good stead for the next campaign.

It is one they are guaranteed to be playing in the National League after the Step 2 season was confirmed as null and void, subject to FA ratification.

However, having lost only four times in their last 11 games ahea...