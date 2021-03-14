Clubs react as Step 2 plan gets rejected by The FA

By David Richardson
NOWHERE TO GO: Gloucester City were one of the clubs disappointed with the FA’s rejection of the mini-league plan
PICTURE: Garry Griffiths
THE FA Alliance Committee has supported the National League resolutions for the continuation of the Step 1 season and the termination of the Step 2 campaign while rejecting a proposal for an alternate competition in order to protect the “integrity of the National League System”.
Last month, clubs in Non- League’s top two tiers voted on a resolution which saw 24 of the 43 clubs within National League North and South vote in favour o...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login