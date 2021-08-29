Kidderminster Harriers, National League North, Southport

Southport 1-1 Kidderminster Harriers: Harriers hopes of a victory take a dive

By James Houghton

SOUTHPORT 1
Carver 71 (pen)

KIDDERMINSTER 1
Hemmings 7 (pen)

SPOT ON: Marcus Carver celebrates his penalty
PICTURE: Ian Fairborough

IT was a tale of two penalty kicks at the Pure Stadium as Kidderminster Harriers dropped their first point of the season in a combative draw with Southport.
“There’s two ways of looking at it,” said Kidderminster Harriers manager Russ Penn. “I’m disappointed because we’ve come in at half-time 1-0 up and in total control of the game but then ending the game I’m delighted with a point.
“Full credit to Southport they did exactly what it s...

