Hereford 1-4 AFC Fylde: Nick’s at double to batter the Bulls

By Richard Prime
HEREFORD 1
AFC FYLDE 4
POWERFUL Fylde ruthlessly exploited Hereford’s lack of defensive steel with a runaway win.
Two first-half goals from Nick Haughton were added to by Jamie Stott and substitute Stephen Dobbie to leave the Bulls with nothing but Miles Storey’s consolation strike.
Hereford’s Ryan Mc-Lean fired a shot against the bar inside a minute.
But, Fylde were in front before three minutes had been played when Haughton’s long-range free-kick caught everyone, including Brandon Hall in the Hereford goal, by surprise.
The Bulls produced some attractive approach work t...
