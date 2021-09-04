Darlington 1-2 Bradford Park Avenue: Own goal compounds misery for sad Darlo

By Craig Stoddart

DARLINGTON 1

BRADFORD PA 2

IT is three defeats from three games for rock-bottom Darlington, while Bradford Park Avenue savoured their first success of the season

Mark Bower’s side led 2-0 at the break before Quakers fought back in the second half. In his programme notes, Alun Armstrong lamented the ease with which Alfreton and Curzon scored a combined five goals past Darlington in the season’s first week.

He had tried to strengthen Quakers’ defence, which held out for just 15 minutes. Luke Rawson delivered a cross and right-back Kallum Griffiths bundled the ball beyond To...