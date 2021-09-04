York City 4-2 Farsley Celtic: Fast start gets City a victory on derby day

By Dan Simmonite

YORK CITY 4

FARSLEY CELTIC 2

THE LNER Community Stadium hosted a six-goal thriller as York City got one over their Yorkshire rivals.

York haven’t enjoyed the best of starts but, bolstered by a Bank Holiday win, Steve Watson’s men drew first blood in the contest with Kurt Willoughby picking up the ball on the left and curling into the bottom corner.

The Minstermen got their second just before half time, with Michael Woods heading into the area where a last-ditch clearance rebounded off the rear of Mark Beck and sailed over Tom Donaghy into the back of the net.

York’s domina...