Chester 4-0 Boston United: Two off as Blues cruise to big win

By Neil Turner

CHESTER 4

Redshaw 17, Williams 71, Jolley 79, Stephenson 85

BOSTON UTD 0

JOLLY GOOD: Charlie Jolley nets the third goal for Chester

PICTURE: Rick Matthews

CHESTER shook off their recent poor results as they defeated in-form Boston United.

The Lincolnshire side were reduced to nine men early in the second half after the dismissals of Scott Duxbury and former Chester player Danny Elliott in a 12-minute spell, both players receiving their second yellow cards.

However, the home side had been the better team in practically every department, controlling the match.

Goals from...