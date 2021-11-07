Hemel Hempstead Town 2-2 Dorking Wanderers: Nelson breaks Tudor hearts

Dorking survive late penalty drama

By Allan Mitchell

HEMEL HEMP 2

Cerulli 42, Fasanmade 56

DORKING WANDERERS 2

McManus 8, Rutherford 43

RED ALERT: Hemel’s Alfie Cerulli celebrates his equaliser at 1-1

PICTURE: Mike Capps

HEMEL Hempstead came inches away from pulling off a surprise victory after twice coming from behind against high-flying Dorking Wanderers.

Wands’ keeper Stuart Nelson was the hero of the hour, diving low to keep out a late Freddie Hinds penalty to ensure the visitors escaped from Hertfordshire with a point.

The visitors started the brighter and looked dangerous in th...