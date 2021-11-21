Oxford City 2-0 Dulwich Hamlet: Carroll’s singing has Hoops in tune!

By Patrick Lock

OXFORD CITY 2

Iaciofano 36, Carroll 70

DULWICH HAMLET 0

KNEESY DOES IT: Oxford City scorer Joe Iaciofanio, right, celebrates his goal and Canice Carroll fires in their second, inset

PICTURE: Gary Learmouth

OXFORD CITY regained their position in the top three of the National League South, leapfrogging their opponents Dulwich Hamlet.

Joe Iaciofano and Canice Carroll were both on target for the Hoops, with Ben Dudzinski keeping his fifth clean-sheet in six appearances in the City goal.

As two of the form sides in the division, it was perhaps unsurprising that both took a...