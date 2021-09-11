Hednesford Town 1-1 Barwell: Pitmen go full Tilt to snatch a late point

By David Chamberlain

HEDNESFORD TOWN 1

Tilt 90+2

BARWELL 1

Dunkley 17

LEAP OF JOY: Chay Tilt celebrates his late equaliser

PICTURE: Will Kilpatrick

CHAY TILT’S stoppage-time strike rescued a point for Hednesford – and Pitmen boss Keenen Meakin-Richards reckoned it was the least they deserved.

Barwell were in front midway through the first half through Tristan Dunkley.

But Tilt popped up in the last moments and Meakin-Richards said: “It was a hardearned point; we did not deserve the win because of the first-half performance but we kept going a and I am happy with that. It was a superb...