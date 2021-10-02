Ramsgate 1-2 VCD Athletic: Elliott at double to conquer the Rams

DIV 1 SOUTH EAST

By Andy Mason

BREATHING SPACE: Marcus Elliott slams home his second goal for VCD Athletic

PICTURE: Max Flego

RAMSGATE 1

Jadama 67

VCD ATHLETIC 2

Elliott 29, 37

HERO: Marcus Elliott, centre front, is mobbed after his opener

A FIRST-half double from Marcus Elliott was enough to hand VCD Athletic victory at Ramsgate.

Squally rain and high winds greeted the teams in a match which started under floodlights.

VCD were given an early opportunity when a good block by Jerald Aboagye gave them the opening corner, but it was well dealt with.

Both teams moved the ball well on the ...