Worthing manager Adam Hinshelwood putting youth at the centre of his vision for the future of Rebels

By Jeremey Blackmore

WE’RE ON THE UP: Worthing were top of the Isthmian League, and looking up, when the season was suspended in October

PICTURE: Ian Scammell

HIGH HOPES: Adam Hinshlewood backs Worthing’s youngsters

ADAM Hinshelwood is putting youth at the centre of his vision for the future of Worthing.

The former Brighton defender penned a new three-year contract this month and hopes he can help the Rebels continue the form which saw them challenge for promotion before the season was null and voided last year.

Since returning to Woodside Road in 2017, he has helped turn around a club ...