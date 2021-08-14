Radcliffe 1-2 Grantham Town: Palmer drama as Town strike late

By Kieran Wilson

RADCLIFFE 1

GRANTHAM TOWN 2

GRANTHAM TOWN sneaked a victory away at Radcliffe, with the Boro conceding a 94th-minute goal to give Carlton Palmer’s Gingerbreads the win.

Both teams struggled to create any good chances in the first half, however it was Grantham who found an opener midway through the first period.

Ali Aydemir tapped the ball into the back of Sam Ashton’s net after the former Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper parried a shot to his feet, with the forward finding a gap to open the scoring.

In the second half, Lee Fowler’s side came out fighting with the Boro chances ...