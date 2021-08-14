Daventry Town 2-2 Chasetown: Langston stunner secures a share of the spoils

By Brian Porter

DAVENTRY TOWN 2

CHASETOWN 2

CHASETOWN defender Andy Parsons gave the visitors a fantastic start to the match, heading home a first-minute Alex Curtis corner.

Jack Langston almost made it two when his effort struck the post a minute later.

Daventry Town settled into the match and drew level just before the break when Joel Nketia curled a sweet left foot shot into the bottom corner.

Just before half time Jack Bowen headed the home side in front. The visitors had more of the possession in the second half, but didn’t really trouble the Town goal until Jack Langston fired home a...